(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was hit and killed while riding his bicycle on Christmas Day. He is identified as 76-year-old of Terry Zabokrtsky of Walford. Deputies say Zabokrtsky was hit by an S-U-V on a road in rural Linn County – and died as a result of the injuries he suffered. The accident happened at about 2:25 p-m. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and has not released other information on the accident.
(Undated) -- With Christmas Day over it's time to return all those gifts which didn't fit or you don't want. Better Business Bureau spokeswoman Margo Riekes (RY-kiss) says store employees can get overwhelmed by all the returns. Standing in line for 45 minutes may try your patience, but she says to consider what it must be like to be the person hearing peoples' complaints all day long. When returning an item, make sure to keep it in the original packaging and keep the gift in like-new condition. She says having a receipt will make the process infinitely easier.
(Undated) -- There will be extra state and local officers on the roadways again this week as we transition from the Christmas to the New Year's holiday period. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Kari Yaneff says there continues to be excessive speeding and that combined with holiday drinking and possible winter weather could lead to a deadly situation. She says if you are going to be drinking too much, or taking some illegal controlled substances, make sure that you have a designated driver. Trooper Yaneff says driving too fast remains a key factor in accidents whether you are impaired or not.
(Orlando, FL) -- Both Iowa and Iowa State's football teams are now in Orlando to prep for bowl games. The Cyclones will play their bowl game there first on Wednesday. They face Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl. The Hawkeyes play in the same stadium on Saturday in the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky.