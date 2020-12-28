(Onawa, IA) -- A 39-year-old Sioux City man is being held in the Monona County Jail, accused of stealing two pickups and possibly firing a shot at another vehicle. Investigators say Jayme R. Powell was driving a pickup that was involved in an accident with a motorcycle on Interstate 29 Sunday at about 1:50 a-m. Powell was gone by the time authorities arrived. While that accident was being investigated, a report of a subject in a pickup firing a shot at another vehicle on I-29 was received. After the accident, authorities say Powell stole a second pickup and when he was stopped and taken into custody he was driving that vehicle. No injuries have been reported.
(Newton, IA) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections say foul play isn’t suspected in the death of a 77-year-old inmate at the Newton Correctional Facility. Ronald James Calvert died Saturday morning from a medical issue. Prison officials say an autopsy will be done to determine the exact cause of Calvert’s death. He had been serving a 25-year sentenced based on a Floyd County conviction of sexual abuse. Calvert was imprisoned in 2014.
(Nashville, TN) -- Officials with the Music City Bowl have canceled the postseason event on the report of a COVID-19 breakout in the Missouri football program. The Tigers were supposed to play Iowa in Nashville next Wednesday. Transperfect Music City Bowl President and C-E-O Scott Ramsey officially called off the bowl game Sunday afternoon, thanking everyone who had been involved in the preparations. No specific numbers for the extent of the positive COVID-19 tests were released. Earlier, a few positive test results in Iowa had put the game in question, but the Hawkeyes were ready to go now.
(Dearing, IA) -- A bench trial is set for next June for a 71-year-old man accused of stabbing his wife to death. Gary Pillman guilty or innocence will be determined by the judge. Pillman was originally charged with second-degree murder for his wife, Betty. However, the charge has been upgraded to first-degree murder. Investigators say Gary Pillman went to his neighbor’s house saying he had killed his wife. Her body was found outside their home in Dearing. He was found not competent to stand trial last February, but he responded to treatment and the June 2nd trial date was set.