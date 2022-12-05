(Statewide) -- The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the first flu-related deaths in the state. The Department says both people were 81 years and over and were from northern Iowa. They also had underlying conditions. The current flu season began on October 3rd. The most recent H-H-S flu report shows the virus at a moderately high level of activity in the state. Iowa hospitals are reporting high patient admission rates. H-H-S says getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from severe illness, hospitalization and death.
(Storm Lake) -- The Iowa Department of Agriculture reports a case of the bird flu has been confirmed in a Buena Vista County turkey flock. It's the first case of the bird flu confirmed since November 7th, and the 24th case in an Iowa commercial or backyard flock this year. This is the fifth case in Buena Vista County. A spokesperson for the Ag Department says there are about 40-thousand birds in the flock. All of them will be destroyed to stop the spread of the virus.
(Des Moines) -- A key lawmaker says Republicans in the Iowa Senate will be laser focused on reforming Iowa's property tax system in 2023. Senator Dan Dawson, a Republican from Council Bluffs, is chairman of the Senate committee that drafts tax policy. He says the property tax system is on auto pilot and it's time for meaningful reform. Senator Pam Jochum of Dubuque, the top-ranking Democrat on the Iowa Senate's tax-writing committee says she hopes Republicans take a scalpel and not an ax to the system, as cities and counties are already struggling with their budgets. Jochum and Dawson made their comments during the winter meeting of the Iowa Taxpayers Association.
(Cedar Falls) -- The University of of Northern president Mark Nook says U-N-I's plan to start a nursing program is part of academic positioning to spur enrollment growth. Just under nine thousand students enrolled at U-N-I for the fall semester, down the the peak enrollment of around 14-thousnad in 22 years ago. Nook says an accrediting agency recently gave U-N-I the co-ahead to offer accounting classes in the Des Moines and school officials are looking at how we might be able to manage that. Nook and other U-N-I officials are looking at how to expand academic programs in applied engineering and what some call "big data" because students are seeking those skills. Nook made his comments this weekend during an appearance on Iowa Press on Iowa P-B-S.