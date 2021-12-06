(Pella, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural resources has identified the hunter killed on the opening day of the shotgun deer season. The D-N-R says 37-year-old Nathan Allen Sharpnack, of Winterset, was killed in Marion County on Saturday. He was participating in a deer drive on the Whitebreast Arm of Lake Red Rock with a large group of hunters when he was struck in the chest. The D-N-R continues to investigate the details of the shooting and has not released any other information at this time.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley issued a statement on the death of Bob Dole -- calling Dole a "close friend, former colleague, and war hero. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. Grassley says, “Dole was a faithful representative to the people of Kansas and a great civic leader for all Americans. He was also a loyal friend and trusted mentor. He set a standard of leadership through selflessness and mutual respect that all public servants should strive to match." Dole campaigned in the Iowa Republican Caucuses in 1980, 1988, and 1996, when he won the Republican nomination for president.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Football fans of both the Cyclones and the Hawkeyes will be going to Orlando for bowl games. Iowa State will face Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on December 29th in Orlando. Iowa will play Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day in Orlando. The Hawkeyes finished the regular season with a 10-and-3 record after losing to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game, 42-3. Iowa won the West Division title. The Cyclones finished the regular season at 7-and-5.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police responding to a report of a domestic dispute found themselves briefly involved in a standoff Saturday morning. Officers were called to the location at about 2:00 a-m. They say they encountered an armed man wearing a ballistic vest who refused to come, saying he had a homemade explosive device. Negotiators convinced him to surrender after a short time. His name hasn’t been released and no charges have been filed yet. He was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.