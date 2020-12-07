(Des Moines, IA) -- A woman is expected to survive the wound she suffered near the Iowa Statehouse Sunday evening. The Iowa State Patrol reports the shooting happened in a parking lot on state-owned property. The woman’s name hasn’t been released. A pro-Trump rally was being held nearby at the time, but investigators haven’t confirmed any connection between the shooting and the rally. One witness says a group of women was confronting people at the rally. He says they backed into his car and someone fired a shot, but he wasn’t hit.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Western Iowa authorities are working with the U-S Marshals Service in a search for a 36-year-old man wanted for attempted murder. Benjamin Marley Manley is accused of shooting at a woman outside a Council Bluffs gas station on Thanksgiving Day. He was later seen in Nebraska Friday morning. Witnesses have told authorities Manley says he will shoot it out with officers if he has to. Manley already served prison time for shooting a U-S Marshal in Saddle Creek in 2007. A reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections reports an inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary died Saturday – likely due to COVID-19 and pre-existing medical conditions. Larry Donell Whaley had been serving a 50-year sentence for a second-degree murder conviction in Cerro Gordo County. He had been in the prison since February 2018. Officials say Whaley was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for more advanced care as his medical condition deteriorated. He was 64 years old when he died early Saturday morning.