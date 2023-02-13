(Statewide) -- DNR state deer biologist, Jace Elliott, says testing during the recent season found around 84 deer tested positive for CWD across the state this year. That's out of about five-thousand deer that were sampled -- which he says is still relatively low. CWD cases have been heavier in south-central Iowa, particularly Wayne County. There have also been concentrations in the northeast corner of Winneshiek, Fayette, Allamakee, and Clayton Counties. Elliott says Plymouth County, Grundy County and Lucas County all detected their first positive case of C-W-D this year. The Iowa D-N-R has been tracking the disease since it was first discovered in Iowa in Allamakee County in 2013.
(Statewide) -- The first spring flood outlook from the National Weather Service shows a near to below-normal risk of flooding for most of the state with an above-normal risk on the Mississippi River in far eastern Iowa. Hydrologist Jeff Zogg says they consider river levels, soil moisture, the snowpack, frost depth, and the temperature and precipitation outlooks when putting together the outlook. Zogg says this year's outlook is typical of the recent pattern the past couple of years where things have been pretty favorable for the state -- with not really any high risk of spring flooding. The second flood outlook will be released on February 23rd and Zogg says the updates take into account the forecast ahead.
(Des Moines) -- The Iowa G-O-P's chairman says there will be layer upon layer of safeguards for voting in the 2024 Iowa Republican Party's Caucuses that will kick off the G-O-P's presidential campaign. Jeff Kaufmann was just re-elected to another term as chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa. He also led the party during the 2016 and 2020 Iowa Caucuses. The Democratic National Committee voted earlier this month to replace the Iowa Democratic Party's Caucuses and have the South Carolina Primary kick-off voting as Democrats select a presidential nominee. Kaufmann says that puts added pressure on Iowa Republicans to get their 2024 Caucuses right, to prevent other states from trying to jump ahead of Iowa in 2028.
(Bettendorf-Ankeny) -- Arizona Republican Kari Lake is urging Iowans to ask the presidential candidates who'll be campaigning here where they stand on election integrity. Lake says she and other likeminded Republicans are election reform advocates, not an election deniers. Lake lost her 2022 race for Arizona governor by 17-thousand votes. She's asking the Arizona Court of Appeals to revive her lawsuit alleging illegal voting and problems with ballot printers cost her the election. Lake, an Iowa native, drew large, enthusiastic crowds at events in Bettendorf and Ankeny this weekend. Lake told reporters she's a big supporter of Donald Trump's campaign to return to the White House and does not plan to run for president herself.