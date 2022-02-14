(Dubuque, IA) -- The Dubuque County Treasurer has resigned after being arrested in a prostitution sting. Sixty-year-old Randy Wedewer (WED-eh-wer) of Epworth was among eleven men arrested last week at a Dubuque hotel. Police say the men responded to social media posts from police who were posing as sex workers. The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors appointed Wedewer as county treasurer in early January to replace the county's long-time treasurer who retired. Wedewer had worked in the Dubuque County Treasurer's office for 33 years. He submitted his resignation on Friday.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill that directs the Iowa Board of Education to adopt standards for public high school courses on the Bible has cleared a Senate subcommittee. Republican Senator Jeff Taylor of Sioux Center is a co-sponsor and says public schools wouldn't be required to offer a Bible course, but it could become an option as a social studies elective if school boards approve. A lobbyist for the Iowa State Education Association says some schools are already offering classes on world religions, including Christianity. The bill is eligible for a vote in the Senate Education Committee and must clear that committee by Friday to remain eligible for debate in the full Senate.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Lawmakers working on protections for mobile home residents say they have reached a bipartisan compromise. The bill would require notices of rent and utility increases be provided sooner and it would offer some protections from retaliation by mobile home park owners. It would not limit rent hikes. Republican Representative Brian Lohse (LOH-see) of Bondurant says he'd hoped for more -- but this version has the support of mobile home park owners and is likely to pass the House. Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls (like "walls") of Coralville says there are several good things in this legislation -- and a lot of good things that are not -- which he says is the nature of compromise.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Supreme Court says if you can’t show up to your trial for a misdemeanor -- the trial can go on without you. The case involved Randall Hurlbut of Le Mars, man who was convicted after being charged with driving while intoxicated when he didn't show up for his trial in February 2020. He told his lawyer he couldn’t get a ride. The Supreme Court ruling says a misdemeanor defendant who knows his trial date yet deliberately chooses without good cause, to remain absent from his trial cannot then cry foul when the court follows through with the trial.