(Washington, DC) -- Iowa two Republican U-S Senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, both voted for acquittal in the impeachment of former President Donald Trump in the vote held Saturday. Grassley issued a statement saying the senators do not have the authority to try a private citizen like former President Trump. Grassley's statement says if they did have the authority, then he should have been accorded the protections of due process of law in his trial. Grassley also said the House Managers still did not prove that the former president committed incitement to insurrection. Ernst released a statement on Twitter that said that Donald Trump is no longer in office and Congress should not be in the business of using impeachment as a partisan tool to exact political revenge.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill that would require transgender students to only use school bathrooms that align with their sex assigned at birth which passed in the Iowa Senate may stall in the Iowa House. The chair of the Iowa House Education Committee says he’s unlikely to advance a so-called “bathroom bill.” Representative Dustin Hite, a Republican from New Sharon says they have to be "extremely careful that what we are doing does not come across as hateful, and that’s always a concern in these issues." Hite says he understands concerns on both sides of the issue.
(Armstrong, IA) -- Three current officials and a former employee in the northwest Iowa city of Armstrong face charges after a routine audit sparked an investigation of the city's finances. Mayor Greg Buum, Police Chief Craig Merrill, City Clerk Tracie Lang, and former City Clerk Connie Thackery face felony and misdemeanor charges that include ongoing criminal conduct, fraudulent practice, theft, misconduct while in office, tampering with records, assault, and falsifying public documents. The multi-year investigation led by the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office and Division of Criminal Investigation is said to have uncovered wrongdoing that includes misappropriating city funds, presenting fraudulent public records, deploying a TASER against a civilian in exchange for cash, and falsification of ledgers to hide embezzlement. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the cases at the request of local officials due to a potential conflict of interest.
(Undated) -- The National Weather Service says the bitter and dangerously cold temperatures will continue through this (Monday) afternoon. Wind chill values will reach 30 to 40 degrees below zero this morning, and a Wind Chill Warning is in effect for almost all of Iowa. The N-W-S says cold temperatures will continue Tuesday, but will not be as dangerous, and things will start to warm up into the 20s by the coming weekend.