(Des Moines, IA) -- A Democratic state representative from North Liberty thinks Republicans are to blame for her positive test results for COVID-19. Representative Amy Nielsen points to Republican refusals to mandate masks or require people to disclose positive cases. Nielsen’s case is the first to be confirmed among lawmakers, but there have been three more positive cases among people who work in the Statehouse since the legislative session began three weeks ago. House Speaker Pat Grassley has said he can’t force members to wear masks.
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Arizona man has been sentenced to five years in prison for threatening to open fire on the Iowa Legislature. Cody Leveke was taken into custody in December 2019 and indicted by a federal grand jury. Leveke was convicted in a jury trial last September. He apparently got mad when he asked State Senator Herman Quirmbach to change Iowa state laws so he could be removed from the sex offender registry. The bill made it through the Senate but died in the Iowa House. When the legislative effort failed, Leveke sent several emails to the lawmaker saying he was “angry enough to pull a mass shooting down at the State House.” Leveke told the judge he should get a lighter sentence before he accepted responsibility for the threats, but he got the maximum.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The chairman of the Iowa Republican Party says it would be a relief to have Senator Chuck Grassley run for re-election. Jeff Kaufmann (COFF man) says if the 87-year-old Grassley runs, he “will be smiling.” Grassley says he will make his decision public later this year. If he wins and serves all six years, he would be 95 at the end of his eighth term in the U-S Senate. During an appearance on “Iowa Press” last weekend on Iowa P-B-S, Kaufman said he will lobby against any effort to hold the Iowa Caucuses, New Hampshire and South Carolina’s primaries, and the Nevada Caucuses on the same day. He says it’s something Democrats have discussed.
(Lehigh, IA) -- Authorities in Webster County report a 31-year-old man from Lehigh has died from injuries he suffered in a weekend snowmobile accident. Noah Ferguson died before he could be taken to a hospital. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified about the accident shortly after 2:00 a-m Sunday. Investigators say Ferguson suffered fatal injuries when he hit a utility pole while riding the snowmobile near the Lehigh Fire Station. The fatal crash is still being investigated.