(Sioux City) -- Nursing programs around the state are asking lawmakers to create a tax incentive for nurses who agree to guide nursing students through something similar to an apprenticeship. Doctor Candace Chihak is chair of the nursing department at Briar Ciff University in Sioux City. She says these nurses are called "preceptors" and they are currently volunteering their time. Seniors at Briar Cliff who are studying for a bachelor's degree in nursing are to spend 120 hours with a licensed nurse who volunteers to be a preceptor. The students work the nurse's shift and care for the nurse's patients, but with the safety net of a licensed nurse overseeing their work. A handful of states offer income tax credits to doctors or nurses who agree to be preceptors for medical or nursing students. A proposal to establish a one-thousand dollar Iowa income tax credit for nursing preceptors will be considered in a House committee this week.
(Des Moines) -- The director of the Iowa Department of Education is resigning. March 14th will be Ann Lebo's last day in the post. Governor Kim Reynolds announced Lebo's departure in a news release Friday afternoon, noting Lebo started as state education director in March of 2020, just days before the governor ordered Iowa schools to close due to the pandemic. Reynolds credits Lebo for guiding schools in their transition to remote learning that spring, then back to school in person in the fall of 2020. Lebo says she's decided to explore new opportunities see where they lead. The governor's announcement did not name a temporary successor to Lebo or indicate a timeline for finding a permanent replacement.
(Des Moines) -- Two of Governor Kim Reynolds' priorities for the 2023 Iowa legislature have already become law, but her plan to streamline state government remains under review. Reynolds says Iowa is way out of line with surrounding states. For example, Iowa spends 21-hundred dollars more, per capita, on its state government compared to Illinois. Reynolds has submitted a bill that's nearly 16-hundred pages long to outline her plan to shrink the number of state agencies from 37 to 16. Critics of some of the proposals in the bill say Reynolds is trying to centralize more power in the governor's office. Reynolds says it's not about building a fiefdom for herself, but reducing the size and efficiency of state government.
(Statewide) -- The Iowa Pork Producers Association is hosting four regional conferences across Iowa this week. Spokeswoman Dal Grooms says the meetings will focus on providing useful information for hog farmers. Morning sessions will include Pork Quality Assurance Plus training, which helps people understand how to take better care of pigs. Grooms says afternoon sessions will include a host of local and regional experts who will be discussing a range of issues like African Swine Fever, the impact of heat stress on hogs, and the economics of the livestock industry. The meetings will be held in Orange City today (Monday), Webster City on Tuesday, Nashua on Wednesday and in Washington on Thursday.
(Statewide) -- All of those tax documents and forms should have arrived in the mailbox by now and Iowans may be setting aside time this weekend to get it organized. If you're hiring a tax preparer, Bao Vang at the Better Business Bureau urges you to do your homework first. Be extra cautious, Vang says, as tax preparers will have access to all of your personal financial information. When it comes to choosing the right kind of tax preparer for you personally, Vang says much will depend on the complexity of your tax situation. She suggests asking friends or family for recommendations, then check reviews at BBB-dot-org. Vang says if a tax preparer can't verify their credentials, has a record of bad reviews from previous clients, or their business practices don't seem convincing -- don't do business with them. The deadline for filing federal returns this year is April 18th.