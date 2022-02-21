(Ames, IA) -- Ames Police have charged a man with murder following the fatal stabbing of his roommate. Police were called to a house Saturday and found 39-year-old Maccrone DeClemments suffering a stab wound in the chest. He was taken by air ambulance to the hospital, and later died. Police charged the roommate, 39-year-old Robert Lyon, with first-degree murder. Police have not released any details on what may have led to the stabbing.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds's plan to provide state scholarships to parents who start sending their kids to private schools is being changed to try to find more votes. Rural lawmakers worry the concept will put more financial strain on small school districts, and the plan has stalled in the House for a second year. Reynolds last month suggested a new fund for public school districts with fewer than 500 students. This weekend during an appearance on "Iowa Press" on Iowa P-B-S, Reynolds said they're looking at maybe an occupational sharing and that would cover an even broader group of rural districts. The state already provides increased state funding to Iowa school districts that share superintendents, social workers, custodians or business managers.
(Des Moines, IA) --The Governor’s proposal to ban racial profiling by law enforcement is likely dead for the second year in a row. The bill was filed just a few days ahead of a legislative deadline. And Republican leaders didn’t bring it up for a single hearing. Reynolds says she will continue to work on it and continue to do what she can to make progress. Reynolds hasn’t publicly advocated for her standalone anti-racial profiling bill this year.
(Sioux City, IA) --- The Iowa Supreme Court has thrown out a drug possession case in Sioux City based on how the search was conducted. Yale Stevens of Sioux City was convicted of possessing meth following his arrest when his brother was pulled over in February of 2020 for having a taillight out. Stevens was a backseat passenger in the car and says the evidence should be suppressed because a drug dog indicated drugs were present at the driver's door -- but never indicated he had the drugs in his pocket. The Supreme Court agreed the drug dog’s positive alert outside the driver’s door did not alone create probable cause to search a backseat passenger without a warrant.