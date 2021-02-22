(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- One woman is dead and a second is injured after being stabbed at a Cedar Rapids motel. The man suspected of stabbing the two victims was taken to a hospital after he was shot by a police officer. No names have been released. Cedar Rapids police were called to a disturbance at the Rodeway Inn Saturday at about 1:45 a-m. They were met by two women suffering from stab wounds and were told about a man who was running away from the motel. One of the officers chased the suspect and shot him. The two women were taken to a hospital where one of them died. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Major Crime Unit is handling the case.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting a second straight day of no COVID-19 deaths. The state did confirm 423 new cases. Officials say Iowa’s 14-day positivity rate is four-point-four-percent. So far, 574-thousand-845 vaccine doses have been administered and nearly 144-thousand people have received both doses. The number of patients being treated in hospitals has fallen to 229, with 58 in intensive care and 27 patients still on ventilators.
(Cresco, IA) -- A man from northeastern Iowa admitted to cyberstalking a woman in Minnesota. The 57-year-old from Cresco said he used social media and the mail to harass and intimidate the woman. He bombarded her with messages, many of which were sexually explicit in nature. He also admitted to sending nude photos of the woman to her friends and family members and setting up fake dating profiles associated with her. The harassment reportedly caused the victim substantial emotional distress.
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa state senator was found carrying a handgun at Des Moines International Airport last week. Des Moines police confirm the weapon was found on Republican Senator Brad Zaun while he was being screened. Zaun does have a carry permit, but he was cited for violating an ordinance. He says he accidentally left his firearm inside a bag he was carrying at the time. He calls it an “innocent mistake” and praised the T-S-A officials who scanned the bag for the way they handled the situation. Zaun went ahead and boarded his flight as planned.