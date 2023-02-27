(Des Moines) -- A bill eligible for debate in the Iowa Senate would prohibit judges from requiring a divorcing parent to cover some of the costs of their child's college education. Senator Scott Webster of Bettendorf says the bill would prevent one parent from weaponizing the subsidy against a parent who can't afford to pay for college. An Iowa judge currently has the option of ordering a parent getting a divorce to pay up to one-third of the total cost of their child's undergraduate education. The bill cleared a Senate committee last week. A Democrat who voted against it said college-educated adults, on average, earn more over a life time and have a greater degree of marriage stability. Senator Webster, the Republican from Bettendorf, said that's disrespectful to people like him and his wife who do not have college degrees.
(Ames) -- Iowa State University researchers are studying an emerging field called agrivoltaics, the practice of farming on land where solar power is being generated. Matt O’Neal, an I-S-U professor of plant pathology, entomology and microbiology, says the team will be planting a variety of fruits and vegetables literally in the shadow of an array of solar panels at a planned site south of Ames. I-S-U has won a four-year, one-point-eight million dollar grant from the U-S Department of Energy to conduct the research in the non-traditional farm setting. Agrivoltaics holds much promise, O'Neal says, as there's an increasing amount of prime farmland that's -not- being used for farming because it has solar panels planted instead.
(Marengo) -- The Marengo company that was the site of an explosion and fire in December has complied with a judge’s order to give the Iowa Department of Natural Resources a list of chemicals present at the time. The Attorney General’s Office says C-6-Zero attempted to submit the list by the deadline but the company was delayed by technical issues. The A-G’s Office says it has obtained the list Friday and had passed it to the D-N-R.