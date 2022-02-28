(Des Moines, IA) -- Some winning candidates in the state senate races this November will be elected to two-year terms instead of the normal four years because of redistricting. Half of the senate seats are up for elections are held every two years. Secretary of State Paul Pate says nine state senate races in even-numbered districts will be for two-year terms as terms for some incumbents don't match the rotating election schedule for odd and even numbered districts. Senators in the 25 districts labeled with odd numbers will be seeking four-year terms.
(Coralville, IA) -- A former firefighter in Coralville was killed in the line of duty on Saturday in Arkansas. K-C-R-G T-V reports Jason Lang, a firefighter for the West Memphis Fire Department, was killed after a semi struck him along the side of an interstate on Saturday morning. Lang had stopped to assist the scene of a crash on the interstate while he was on the way to an E-M-T training class. Lang was a member of the Coralville Fire Department for about one year before joining the West Memphis, Arkansas, department in December.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The University of Iowa installed Barbara Wilson as the school’s 22nd president in a ceremony Friday and what was the school's 175th anniversary. Wilson was named president by the Board of Regents in April of 2021, and she began the job in July of 2021 to replace Bruce Harreld, who retired. She had served as executive vice president and vice president for academic affairs for the University of Illinois System since 2016. During her installation address, Wilson said the university has grown dramatically and in many ways since the very beginning -- and she wants to continue that growth in the state and beyond its borders.
(Clive, IA) -- The popular Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival returned this weekend after being canceled last year by the pandemic. Bacon lovers gather in the Des Moines suburb of Clive for the festival which had the Mardi Gras-inspired theme called "Bacon Gras." It marked the 14th year for the bacon festival -- which celebrates the pork product.