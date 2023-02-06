(Washington) -- The Democratic National Committee has voted to eliminate Iowa from the list of states that will start the party's 2024 presidential campaign. South Carolina is replacing Iowa as the lead-off state, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada, then Georgia and finally Michigan -- a sequence President Biden recommended in December. Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison of South Carolina says these changes elevate diverse communities that are the core of the Democratic Party. Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingel says no one state should have the lock on going first. The delay in announcing the results of the 2020 Iowa Caucuses due to a faulty smart phone app intensified criticism of the caucuses. Iowa Democratic Party chairwoman Rita Hart says the party will move ahead with its new vote-by-mail plan for the 2024 Iowa Caucuses and follow state law which requires that the caucuses be first. The Iowa Republican Party's Caucuses will remain first and two likely G-O-P presidential candidates will be campaigning here later this month.
(Des Moines) -- An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become an absolutely nuisance to farmers and landowners in rural Iowa. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November 5th through the end of January, but in December the Iowa Conservation Commission approved allowing raccoons to be trapped year round. Fisher says trapping alone won't fix the overpopulation problem because the market for raccoon pelts has collapsed. Under current law, Iowans may only kill a raccoon that's a direct threat to humans or livestock. Otherwise, Iowans must contact a licensed wildlife control business to trap raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Fisher says that's just not workable.
(Statewide) -- The non-union association for teachers is joining other groups that represent educators to warn of a teacher shortage in Iowa. Nathan Arnold is director of legal services for Professional Educators of Iowa, a group formed in 1981 as an alternative to the state teachers union. Arnold says Iowa schools used to have a slew of applicants for open positions and were able to compete for the best teachers, but now they're competing with the private sector where the pay and working conditions are often much better than in Iowa schools. Arnolds made his comments this week at a statehouse hearing about the G-O-P proposal to provide a three percent increase in next year's state funding formula for public schools.
(Grand Junction) -- State authorities have joined the local investigation of a possible shooting in the small town of Grand Junction. According to the Greene County Sheriff's office, a person called 9-1-1 Saturday night from the town's Main Street to say they had fallen and hit their head on a door. The emergency crew that arrived told a deputy sheriff the person may have suffered a gunshot wound. Authorities aren't saying whether the injured person was a man or a woman -- or what the victim's condition may be.