(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa G-O-P's chairman says a national panel he's been leading is unanimously backing a report that would secure First-In-The-Nation status for the Iowa Republican Party's Caucuses in 2024. G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann, says the national party's Presidential Nominating Process Committee reviewed options for rearranging the timing of presidential primaries and caucuses, but the final report recommends that no changes be made. Kaufmann says what would leave Iowa at the start of the presidential process. Kaufmann says. The report will be presented to the Republican National Committee this summer.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill that would override business policies that prevent employees from having guns in their vehicles in the company parking lot has cleared initial review in the Iowa Senate. Senator Jason Schultz, a Republican from Schleswig, sponsored the bill, and says employees have has a fundamental right on their way to work or on their way home after work to have a weapon as a means of well-being and security. Schultz says his bill wouldn't affect businesses that do not allow employees to bring guns into the workplace, but he says leaving a gun in a locked, parked vehicle should be allowed.
(Undated) -- A new study finds about one in three Iowans have hypertension or high blood pressure. Doctor David Goff, director of Cardiovascular Sciences at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, says Iowa ranks 27th in the nation. Goff says high blood pressure can lead to kidney problems, heart attacks, stroke and death. He says it is treatable and we need to take action with healthier that includes less salt. He says getting more activity is also a factor.
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Two Mason City man are charged after a fatal shooting in Cedar Falls early Sunday morning. Police say 25-year-old Brandon Javon Mitchell is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and control of a firearm by a felon. Twenty-four-year-old Daniel Martez Judon was also arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Police were called around 1:49 a-m to an intersection and found three men shot. One of the men later died, and one remains in critical condition. No names have been released.