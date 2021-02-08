(Bettendorf, IA) -- The Iowa D-C-I is investigating a fatal shooting by a Bettendorf police officer. The D-C-I says officers were called to a domestic disturbance just after midnight Sunday -- and found that both people involved had left by the time they arrived. Officer responded to a suspicious vehicle about two hours later. A woman got out of the car and told officers the man inside had threatened to kill her. Officers say the man refused to get out of the car and pulled out a handgun. An officer fired and hit the man -- and he died. The names of the man who was killed and the officer who shot him have not yet been released.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has lifted the mask mandates she established on November 10th when COIVD cases rose substantially. Reynolds had required mask-wearing in public indoor spaces and by the crowds at high school sporting events. She required masks in state-owned buildings that house executive branch agencies. The governor had required masks to be worn inside certain businesses, like hair salons and barbershops. People attending funerals, weddings, and other gatherings were required to socially distance. All of those requirements ended Sunday. Customer limits in bars and restaurants have also been lifted.
(Washington, DC) -- Democrat Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne issued a statement saying Republican Governor Kim Reynolds' lifting of the mask mandate "is short-sighted, ill-conceived, and dangerous as it puts our community and most vulnerable at risk.” Axne went on to say in her statement that the governor is sending the message "that masks and safe social interactions are no longer important to slowing the spread of COVID-19." Axne says she has spoken with the Governor and federal health partners in recent weeks about increasing Iowa’s vaccine allocations-- but says the new proclamation "undermines all of those efforts - disregarding the lagging vaccinations of our seniors and other vulnerable populations and skipping ahead to a return to normalcy that is unwarranted. "
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Two Cedar Rapids firefighters were injured when a hose failed and struck them as they worked at an apartment fire early Sunday morning. The spokesman for the Cedar Rapids department says one firefighter was struck in the head and rendered unconscious -- and the other firefighter was struck in the chest and knocked down when the hose malfunctioned. The firefighter hit in the head sustained serious injuries and was transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The other firefighter remains hospitalized in Cedar Rapids. The two have not been identified and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The other firefighters faced extreme cold as they worked to put out the fire. The apartment building sustained major fire, smoke, and heat damage throughout. The cause of the fire is still not known.