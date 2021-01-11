(Des Moines, IA) -- The 2021 Legislative session gets underway today (Monday) at the statehouse in Des Moines. This is the fifth year in a row Republicans will control both the Iowa House and Senate -- which means they control the issues that come before each body. Masks will be recommended but not required -- and some lawmakers say they’re very concerned about their safety, fearing the spread of the virus as well as political violence. Republican leaders say the Iowa Capitol has had heightened security since racial justice protests started last spring- and they are confident that security will be enough to handle any situation.
(Victor, IA) -- Two people are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide in Webster County last weekend. Webster County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home in Vincent for a welfare check around 1:45 Saturday afternoon. Deputies at the scene found 69-year-old Allen D. Will and 67-year-old , Karen E. Will, both dead in the residence. Investigators that Karen Will died of a gunshot wound and Allen Will died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Department says a Des Moines man who was arrested by the F-B-I for his involvement in the protest at the U-S Capitol building was brought to the county jail for processing Saturday. The spokesman for the sheriff's department says 41-year-old Douglas Jensen was booked into the jail on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disrupting the orderly conduct of government business; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building; obstructing a law enforcement officer during a Civil Disorder. No other information on Jensen was available.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has several things planned to celebrate the 175th anniversary of Iowa becoming a state in December of this year. Department spokesman Michael Morain says they looked back on what President James Polk wrote in his diary the day he signed the bill making Iowa a state, and it said "'nothing much happened today." Morain says Iowans have been proving him wrong for the last 175 years. He says they hope to give everyone a look at some of the key events and people in the state's history throughout the year in the run up to the celebration in December. They include a special exhibition called “Iowa’s People & Places” that opens on March 5th at the State Historical Museum. To learn more about the programs celebrating Iowa becoming a state -- go to iowaculture.gov.