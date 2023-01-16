(Sioux City) -- Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says a call from a local voter that was an Iowa State University student who was told he had already voted when he hadn't led to the FBI investigation and multiple voter fraud charges against the wife of a county supervisor. Kim Taylor was arrested and charged Thursday with 52 counts of alleged voter fraud in the 2020 primary and general elections. She is the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor. Gill says two of his staff members alerted him to several write-in ballots from the 2020 primary with Jeremy Taylor's name that looked like they were all filled out by the same person Jeremy Taylor has not released a statement about the allegations.
An Elma man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a New Hampton man. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Sayvonne Jordan is accused of killing Jonathan Esparza on October 20th in Elma. Investigators executed a search warrant at Jordan’s home on November 30th and human remains were found. The sheriff’s office says Esparza was listed as a missing person and his car was located on November 11th.
Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg says the State of Iowa will be testing a smart phone app that could improve emergency response times in rural Iowa. Gregg says the United Hatzalah (hat-ZAH-luh) app is like Uber, but for E-M-S -- a way to crowd source emergency responders. In Jerusalem, 62-hundred trained medics are alerted to emergencies by an app on their smartphone and they respond on specially-equipped motorcycles -- stabilizing the patient until an ambulance arrived. Gregg says the average response time to emergency calls in Jerusalem is now about 90 seconds. Gregg says the state of Iowa will launch a pilot project to see if the system could be adapted to address the lack of ambulance services in rural Iowa.
Among the events underway in Iowa today (Monday) to honor the birthday and legacy of Martin Luther King, Junior, jazz musicians will be performing a concert late this morning at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington. S-C-C's music program coordinator, Daniel Pappas (PAP-us), says the tribute will feature local musicians and members of the North Carolina-based All-American Jazz Collective. Pappas says he conceives the performance as a sort of church service and will intersperse each piece of music with Martin Luther King’s words." The music will all be jazz-influenced and will include songs by the likes of Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday, and McCoy Tyner. Pappas hopes people enjoy the music "and a celebration of the life that’s been lived and the legacy that’s continued." The concert is at 11 a-m in the Murray Art Gallery on the S-C-C campus. It's free and open to the public.