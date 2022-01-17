(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa is set to receive 432 million dollars from the federal infrastructure plan over the next five years. The money will be used to update some of the 45 hundred Iowa bridges considered to be structurally deficient. Some of that work could start as soon as this summer. The head of the American Society of Civil Engineers says drivers will see a lot of orange cones on the roadways over the next five years. Maria Lehman sees that as a “terrific” impact on roadway safety and the state’s economic situation.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Human Rights’ Office on the Status of African-Americans will host a virtual celebration today (Monday) honoring the life and legacy of the Reverend Martin Luther King, Junior. The virtual event will include Governor Reynolds' Proclamation designating January 17 as Martin Luther King, Junior Day, and the period of January 17th through the 22nd as Martin Luther King Junior Week. The event will be streamed via the Department of Human Rights' Facebook page at 10:45 a-m and is open to the public.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says carbon pipelines are private sector projects and she does not support direct state investment in any of the pipelines that are proposed. During her Condition of the State address last week, Reynolds called for investment in what she described as carbon capture solutions. Reynolds says she's talking about state money for Iowa State University research focused on how Iowa farmers could secure carbon credits for planting crops. There are now three proposed pipeline projects to carry liquid carbon through the state, with terminals to pick up stored carbon emissions from Iowa fertilizer and ethanol plants.
(Mason City, MO) -- An accident involving an Iowa State Trooper’s squad car shows how dangerous some snow-packed state highways were last weekend. The trooper suffered minor injuries Friday and was checked out at a local hospital. He was inside the squad car helping with the response to another traffic accident when his car was hit. State officials were advising people to avoid driving Friday evening. Those who had to go out were urged to use caution and drive at a safe speed.