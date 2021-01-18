(Undated) -- Ceremonies across the state will honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Junior today (Monday). Most of the events will be held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Virtual events include prayer breakfasts and the traditional ceremonies honoring the slain Civil Rights leader. State offices and Test Iowa sites will be closed today (Monday) for the holiday.
(Johnston, IA) -- Iowa Congresswoman, Cindy Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, said during the taping of this weekend's Iowa Press program on Iowa P-B-S that she isn't ruling out a run for governor or the U-S Senate in 2022. Axne is the only Democrat in the Iowa delegation and just won a second term. She said a decision about the next campaign will come in a few months. Republican Congresswoman Hinson said during an Iowa P-B-S appearance in December that she wouldn't rule out running for the U-S Senate if fellow Republican Chuck Grassley decides against seeking an eighth term.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) released a statement saying they continue to be in close communication with their federal partners about more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine coming to the state. The statement says the targeted plan underway will continue until that information is updated. The current phase one-A plan includes health care personnel and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Phase one-B will include those age 75 and over, as well as other high-risk populations. This next phase will begin receiving vaccinations no later than February 1st.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Iowa men's basketball game scheduled with Nebraska for Sunday, January. 24th is postponed due to a pause in activity by the Cornhuskers due to additional positive COVID-19 tests. One of the positive tests is head coach Fred Hoiberg. Hoiberg is an Ames native and former Iowa State University player, who says he is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. The two schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to try to reschedule the game.