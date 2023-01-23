(Des Moines) -- This could be a pivotal week for Governor Kim Reynolds' top legislative priority. Speaker Pat Grassley says the goal is for the House to take some level of action on the governor's new bill to give state money over the next two years to low income parents sending kids to private school. In year three, all private school parents could apply for the state payment. The bill is eligible for debate in the Senate, too. Governor Reynolds told Radio Iowa state money spent on education should benefit all students, including those in private schools. The top Democrat in the Senate says the governor's plan diverts state funding for public education to wealthy Iowans who don't need the subsidy to pay for private school.
(Charles City) -- An Arizona murder suspect is being held in a northern Iowa jail after his arrest at a Charles City home. Police in Tucson, Arizona issued a warrant last year for 24-year-old Trevontea Tyron Howard-Brown, a suspect in a fatal shooting near the University of Arizona campus. A 23-year-old man was killed and another man critically injured in the shooting on April 22nd. According to a news release from Tucson Police, U-S Marshals tracked the suspect to a home in Charles City and Howard-Brown briefly barricaded himself inside the house Friday morning before being taken into custody. Howard-Brown is being held as a fugitive in the Floyd County Jail and will be transferred to Tucson to face charges of first degree murder and attempted murder.
(Cedar Rapids) -- What's billed as a global anti-human trafficking symposium will be held in eastern Iowa tomorrow (Tuesday). The event is being organized by Teresa Davidson, co-founder and C-E-O of Chains Interrupted, an Iowa-based non-profit that fights human trafficking. Davidson says the conference will be carried live on Zoom and in-person at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. They'll feature several people who are survivors of the "underground crime" which she says is widely underreported. Advocates say Iowa is an attractive state for traffickers, given the wide open spaces and the intersection of major interstates. Davidson encourages Iowans to look within their circle for people who may be vulnerable to this crime.
(Ames) -- Researchers at Iowa State University are using a grant from the National Science Foundation to develop tools capable of giving people in higher-risk neighborhoods more time to prepare for dangerous heat. I-S-U architecture professor, Ulrike Passe is the principal investigator on the grant that will first focus on Des Moines. She says they are developing an ap that will look at environmental microclimate factors the make buildings vulnerable to extreme heat. Passe says it seems simple -- once it's hot, you move to the cooling center -- but it's been shown in previous extreme heat situations that often older people don't actually move. The ap would identify vulnerable buildings and once they have it worked out, it could be used anywhere to help those who are susceptible to the heat.