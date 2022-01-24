(Sioux City, IA) -- An Arnold’s Park man will spend five years in federal prison for illegally possessing explosive devices and guns. Thirty-seven-year-old Darrell Sorey pleaded guilty to one count of receipt and possession of an unregistered firearm/destructive device. Investigators say Sorey’s father died in a rollover vehicle accident in Marion County in January of 2020. Officers found rifles, ammunition, a pipe bomb, and two CO-2 “cricket” bombs inside the car. That led to searches of three residences in Dickinson County -- where officers found Sorey, narcotics, drug paraphernalia, more bombs, and guns. Sorey was sentenced last week in Sioux City federal court.
(Dubuque, IA) -- The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board has approved state tax benefits for the Hormel Foods Corporation subsidiary in Dubuque. Progressive Processing plans to add new equipment to expand its SPAM production line. The company is investing 43 million dollars in the project and promised to create 38 new jobs in exchange for the state tax benefits. The estimated pay rate for the new jobs is more than 21 dollars an hour.
(Sioux City, IA) -- The Sioux City school board will vote tonight (Monday) on a proposal to change district policy to give the district superintendent the authority to implement a temporary mask requirement. The proposal would allow the superintendent to institute mask mandates in individual school buildings where COVID illnesses are rising. The mandates would have a set time limit. The board has previously refused to consider a district-wide mask mandate.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Board announced this weekend that the board of directors has voted unanimously to sanction girls wrestling as the organization’s 11th sport. The move was announced prior to the start of the state tournament held by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Saturday in Coralville. The first girls union sanctioned season will be in the 2022-23 school year.