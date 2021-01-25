(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect for an incident in a Walmart store. Officers were called to the store Saturday at 3:11 p-m about two people fighting. The first officer on the scene made contact with one of the men outside the store. While they were talking, Timothy Dwayne Christmas approached and tried to resume the fight. The officer called for backup and Christmas re-entered the store. When the officers went in to look for him, a store employee reported he had been punched in the face. The officers say Christmas resisted arrest and bit one of them, causing a serious injury. He was arrested on at least three charges of assault on a police officer. The suspect’s mother was also arrested when she got involved.
(Des Moines, IA) -- One of two Iowa suspects in the January 6th storming of the U-S Capitol will be transferred to Washington, D-C to face charges. A federal judge in the District of Columbia halted the release of Douglas Jensen that had been ordered in Iowa last week. The Iowa magistrate had allowed Jensen to be moved to home confinement with electronic monitoring. The government got a stay of Jensen’s release. The 41-year-old Iowa man appeared by video last week for a detention hearing from the Polk County Jail.
(Des Moines, IA) -- State Representative Ross Wilburn is the first black Iowans to lead the state Democratic Party. The lawmaker from Ames was chosen from a field of four candidates by the Iowa Democratic Party State Central Committee. He’s a native of Davenport and earned a degree from the University of Iowa. Wilburn also served in the Iowa Army National Guard. He is a member of the Iowa Legislature’s Black Caucus. He replaces outgoing chair Mark Smith who had announced last year he wouldn’t seek a second term.
(Le Mars, IA) -- Several people have reported seeing a wandering lost moose in Plymouth County. The moose is a female and is thought to have traveled to northwest Iowa from northern North Dakota. Iowa D-N-R Wildlife Biologist Doug Chafa (Chafe-fa) says it is a rare sight here. He says the last moose sighting was back in the fall and winter of 2015. Chafa says there are usually two reasons for a moose to travel this far south. He says a young bull moose may leave the herd because it couldn't compete for position with other older bull moose. Or he says the female moose in northwest Iowa could be sick. Chafa says he understands the curiosity factor from people wanting to see the moose, but he warns people to keep their distance.