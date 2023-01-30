(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Democratic Party's state central committee has elected a former state senator who lost a 2020 congressional race by six votes as its chairwoman. Rita Hart was also the party's 2018 nominee for lieutenant governor. Hart says her focus is squarely on helping Democrats win elections again, but Hart says she's under no illusion it will be easy as Iowa Republicans secured significant wins in 2022. Hart, who has been the leader of Clinton County Democrats for the past year, is a former teacher who lives on a farm near Wheatland. Hart's election came in hour four of a sometimes turbulent meeting of the Iowa Democratic Party's state central committee on Saturday. The meeting was held online, via Zoom, and took more than an hour to tally the 49 votes cast in the race for chair.
(Statewide) -- A coalition of Iowa healthcare providers, researchers, cancer survivors and others is releasing its five-year Iowa Cancer Plan. Rachel Schramm, of the Iowa Cancer Consortium, says behind heart disease, cancer is the number two cause of death in Iowa, so people need to take an active role in their health, and get regular screenings to stay healthy. Schramm says some Iowans have put off important screenings due to fear of COVID-19 exposure. She says early detection helps to ensure an early diagnosis and much greater odds of survival. One goal of the Iowa Cancer Plan is to address the unique needs of communities including providing education, funding, and support for local cancer control projects. It's projected that 22-thousand Iowans will be diagnosed with cancer this year, while 63-hundred will die from it.
(Dubuque-Emmetsburg) -- Two Iowa casinos were fined for violations involving self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming administrator Brian Ohorilko, says the Diamond Jo Dubuque Casino was eight days late in uploading the new list of those who banned themselves from gambling. He says the Diamond Jo had no prior incidents and the minimum level five-thousand dollar fine was issued. He says the Wild Rose Casino in Emmetsburg updated the information 11 days after receiving it. He says this was the first incident in the last 365 days for the Wild Rose and they also received the minimum fine of five-thousand dollars.