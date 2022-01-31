(Des Moines, IA) -- A Senate committee may soon debate the concept of leaving the county name off the bottom of some Iowa license plates. Iowa Automobile Dealers Association lobbyist Brad Epperly (EHP-er-lee) says the proposal would create the option for a generic plate that doesn't list the county where the vehicle's owner lives. He says only three of the 63 specialty license plates in the state list county names at the bottom. The Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association says a survey of county sheriffs in Iowa found 77 percent were opposed to the idea. Iowa is one of five states that have county names listed on the standard state license plate.
(Washington, DC) -- National Democratic Party officials are discussing a plan that would dislodge Iowa's Caucuses as the first event in the 2024 presidential nominating process. The Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee met Saturday. One member of the D-N-C’s rules committee says he’s urging the party to make sure the first set of early states that hold primaries, represent a diversity of voices in the Democratic Party and be battleground states in the General Election. The chairman of the Iowa Republican Party says he's been assured by national party leaders that Iowa's Caucuses will be the first event on the G-O-P's 2024 presidential nominating calendar.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Two Senate Republicans have called for felony charges against educators who provide students with books with passages they deem obscene, but Majority Leader Jack Whitver – the top Republican in the Senate – says he doesn't think that's a good idea. Governor Reynolds has proposed requiring lists of school books to be posted online and requiring school officials to respond within 30 days to parents' complaints about any book. Parents would have a final appeal heard by the State Board of Education. Whitver says that kind of transparency is a good step, to let parents address any concerns they may have.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police say a brother and sister have been arrested for an August fatal shooting. Jasmin and Jonathan Bautista were taken into custody after a Saturday night traffic stop in West Des Moines. Police think the two were involved in the shooting of Javier Wilson-Moncada. His body was found near the Des Moines River. The brother and sister have both been charged with first-degree murder. Authorities are still looking for a third person who may have information about the case.