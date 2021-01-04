(Washington, DC) -- Five Iowans were sworn as members of the U-S Congress in a special Sunday session. Three members of the delegation are beginning their first term. First district Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion posted a video on Twitter where she said she is excited to begin her first term. Fourth District Congressman Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, issued a written statement, saying he looks forward to finding conservative solutions that will create a booming economy for taxpayers. Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa - was sworn in as a provisional member of the House from Iowa's Second Congressional District. Democrat Rita Hart is asking a House committee to order another recount in the second district race after Miller-Meeks won by just six votes. Third district Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a Des Moines from West Des Moines was sworn in for her second term, as was Senator Joni Ernst.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Police police say a male shooting victim arrived in a private vehicle at a local hospital around 2:00 a-m Sunday. Police say the man died shortly after officers arrived at the hospital. A police statement says it is an active investigation and at this time the man's name will not be released pending notification of family.
(Vinton, IA) -- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office found a man dead Saturday morning after responding to a request for a welfare check at a residence in rural Vinton. Deputies found the body of 84-year-old James Howard Bright. Bright's death is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol. Investigators say there is not believed to be any threat to the public.
(Glendale, AZ) -- Players for the Iowa State Cyclones not only ended their season with a solid 34-17 win over Oregon, but they also walked away with a new PlayStation 5 for taking part in the game. PlayStation was one of the sponsors for the Fiesta Boy. The game was released just before the Christmas season and it retails for about 499-dollars, but resale prices online have been as high as a thousand dollars. The rules say each bowl game can offer the players gifts that have a value of up to 550-dollars.