(Des Moines) -- The 2023 Iowa Legislature begins today with the GOP in firm control of the agenda since Republicans occupy 65% of the seats in the Iowa House and Senate. Republicans have what's called a super majority in the Senate. With 34 of the 50 votes, Democrats will be unable to block Republican Governor Kim Reynolds' nominees for appointed positions in state government. Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver says it's been a remarkable turn around for Senate Republicans, who held just 18 seats at this time 12 years ago. In the House, Republicans hold 64 of the 100 seats. House Speaker Pat Grassley says each of Iowa's 99 counties is now represented by at least one House Republican. Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls (like "walls") says Democrats intend to shine a light on Republican efforts to enact new abortion restrictions and send public money to private schools.
(Washington) -- The four Republicans from Iowa who were elected to serve in the U.S. House were sworn into office at about a quarter 'til one on Saturday morning. The four Iowans supported Kevin McCarthy's bid for House Speaker throughout last week as McCarthy negotiated and made concessions to try to win the support of 20 House Republican hold-outs. First district Congresswoman Marianette Miller-Meeks of LeClaire recorded a video early Saturday, after McCarthy was elected in the 15th round of balloting. Miller-Meeks called it a messy process, but one that was held out in the open. The other three members of Iowa's U.S. House delegation issued written statement early Saturday. Second district Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion said McCarthy will be an incredible speaker and ensure House Republicans deliver on a historic agenda. Fourth district Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull said he's encouraged by the deals McCarthy struck this past week that will ensure massive spending bills from being passed in the U.S. House. Third district Congressman Zach Nunn of Bondurant -- taking the oath for his first term in office -- said he'll follow through and executive on tough requirements.
(Burlington) -- The strike continues at Burlington's Case I-H/New Holland plant. On Saturday, a majority of union workers at the plant in Burlington and one in Racine, Wisconsin, rejected the latest offer from the company. The proposed contract would have increased wages and lowered health insurance premium hikes, but U-A-W members say the contract's mandatory overtime requirements were a sticking point for many. The strike started in early May. This is the first time union members voted on a contract offer.
(Statewide) -- The Iowa Business Council's fourth-quarter Economic Outlook Survey shows some positive expectations for the next six months. Executive director, Joe Murphy, says it's a good way to start the new year as it marks the end of a three quarter decline in the overall level of optimism. The I-B-C is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization whose 20 members are the chief decision makers for major Iowa employers. Murphy says it appears the business leaders have seen the national and international trends and believe that Iowa will be relatively well insulated from that. Murphy says there are still challenges, as 77-percent of members cited inflation as a primary business concern.