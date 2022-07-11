(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowans who support and those who oppose abortion held events in Des Moines this weekend. A couple dozen people gathered outside of a Roman Catholic cathedral downtown Saturday and prayed together, and then walked to the Statehouse to pray more. Pulse Life Advocates co-hosted the event, and board president Tom Quiner says his Catholic faith teaches that human life begins at fertilization and it is always unjust to kill an innocent person. Thousands of people gathered outside the Iowa Capitol Sunday to call for abortion to remain legal in the state. Several groups -- including Planned Parenthood and the Iowa Coalition for Collective Change -- hosted the event with people in the crowd holding signs and wearing shirts declaring their support for abortion.
(Des Moines, IA) -- This is the time of year when college students learn how much financial aid they will get in the fall and how much extra money they will need. The C-E-O of Iowa Student Loan, Steve McCullough, says parents and students need to do some research when it comes to student loans, as the Federal Direct Plus loan has a higher interest rate than the loan the state can provide. McCullough says their website at student-loan-dot-org can help you see your options. There’s been a lot of talk from the Biden Administration about forgiving student loans. McCullough says the shouldn’t be a factor in any student loan decision right now.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- A southeast Iowa city is providing grants to homeowners and builders who construct new homes. The city of Ottumwa says it will give ten-thousand dollars to anyone who completes the building of a new single-family home valued at least 125-thousand dollars. The program is called Build Ottumwa and was approved by the city council in June. Community Development Director Zach Simonson says single-family homes are desperately needed in Ottumwa, and other cities have had success with incentive programs.
(Ames, IA) -- Iowa will host the State Games of America later this month. It’s an Olympic-style event featuring competition between State Games medal winners from across the nation. The sports will be staged in both Ames and Des Moines July 27th through the 31st. The director of sports and competition for the games, Katie Kramer, says there will be about 16-thousand athletes from at least 45 states taking part in more than 40 sports. There will be some Iowa Games events for Iowa athletes over the five days, but for most sports, the State Games of America is replacing the Iowa Games this year.