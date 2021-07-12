(Council Bluffs, IA) -- The U-S-D-A will spend 500-million dollars to help establish smaller-scale meat processing plants to compete with the four major corporations that dominate the industry. U-S Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement in Council Bluffs Friday. Vilsack says spurring the development of more meat processing facilities addresses some of the supply chain issues that cropped up as large pork, beef, and poultry processing plants shut down early in the pandemic. Vilsack says smaller plants, closer to where animals are raised, give farmers more options for selling their livestock. The 500 million will be distributed as grants, loans, and technical assistance.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Business Council's second-quarter Economic Outlook Survey shows great optimism among some of the state's largest businesses. I-B-C executive director, Joe Murphy, says it is the fourth straight survey where they have a positive trend. The report measures member expectations for sales, capital spending, and employment for the next six months. The answers are scored on a 100-point scale and the latest overall outlook index is 67. Murphy says one key is that Iowa didn't take the drastic measures during the pandemic that some other states took -- and the state is recovering faster.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Visitors were allowed the state's prisons Saturday for the first time in 16 months. All in-person visits were canceled as a precaution due to COVID-19. Department of Corrections director Beth Skinner says they are going to start out by allowing just half the normal capacity for visitors -- and she says they will still have online visitation available and may expand the in-person prison visitation if everything goes well. Skinner also announced during the Board of Corrections meeting that they are no longer requiring staff to wear masks.
(Ankeny, IA) -- Parents and teachers are asking questions about a man who is exploring a campaign for the Ankeny School Board. Nineteen-year-old Issac Holtz was accused of threatening to “shoot up” Waukee High School last March. He admitted sending the threatening email but insisted he was the one being threatened at the time. He received a deferred judgment on one count of making a threat of terrorism. Earlier this month Holtz created a website announcing he was running for a seat on the Ankeny School Board. Parents and teachers say they are concerned he is running for that position just four months after making the threat.