(Des Moines, IA) -- Activists in Des Moines are proposing their own language to be contained in the governor’s executive order restoring voting rights for felons. Governor Kim Reynolds hasn’t commented on what she will include in her order. She has promised to issue the order before the November election. A spokesperson for Black Lives Matter in Des Moines says the governor previously said she would share what would be in the executive order with them in June. Now, the group says it won’t accept the lack of urgency and disregard for disenfranchised Iowans.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reports as of Sunday testing has confirmed 503 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. That makes a total of 35-thousand-two cases since the outbreak began. A little over 26 thousand have recovered. One additional death attributed to the virus runs the Iowa toll to 749. Doctors say 527 of those victims had pre-existing conditions. Fifty-four patients are currently in intensive care.
(Los Angeles, CA) -- The University of Southern California is bowing to pressure and moving an exhibit dedicated to legendary action John Wayne – an Iowa native. The decision comes after a public outcry over Wayne’s bigoted remarks to Playboy magazine in an article nearly 50 years ago. He offered derogatory views of African Americans, Native Americans and films with gay characters in that interview. The Wayne exhibit will be moved to the U-S-C Cinematic Arts Library. Orange County, California officials are still considering a resolution to remove Wayne’s likeness from the county airport due to his views.
(Montezuma, IA) -- The murder trial for the man accused of killing college student Mollie Tibbetts will start next January and will be moved to Scott County. Christhian Bahena Rivera’s trial was originally set for September, but both the prosecution and defense have agreed to the new date and the change of venue. Tibbetts disappeared last year while jogging in Brooklyn, Iowa. Her body was found in a cornfield a month later. Investigators say she was stabbed to death.