(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri man who contracted a brain-eating amoeba while swimming in a southwest Iowa lake has died. Lisa Cox with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed the man’s death in an email sent to the Des Moines Register. The amoeba caused the unidentified man to contract Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis, or PAM, which is almost always fatal. Cox said there have been 154 known cases of PAM in the U-S in the past 60 years, with only four survivors. Meanwhile, the Lake of Three Fires remains closed to swimmers.
(Webster City, IA) -- Officials say construction of a large wind farm in central Iowa is on schedule to be finished by November. James Stovall, site manager for Apex Clean Energy, says the Great Pathfinder wind project will stretch into both Boone and Hamilton counties. He says all public roads are finished and trenching operations for the turbines began last week. Deliveries of the turbines and blades will begin early next month and conclude by October. Apex says up to 200 people are working on the project site in both counties. When complete, the turbines will have a capacity of 224 megawatts, enough to power 56-thousand homes.
(Inver Grove Heights, MN) -- The head of the nation’s largest agricultural cooperative is encouraging Iowa farmers to prepare for liquid propane shortages this fall. Jay Debertin is C-E-O of Minnesota-based C-H-S. He says the foreign export market for propane has grown by leaps and bounds, and that farmers can’t afford to wait until they know with certainty what propane drying needs are going to be like at harvest. He says by then it might be too late to put supply plans in place. Debertin is more confident about fall fertilizer supplies but says prices could remain elevated.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- A dozen Iowa nursing homes have closed in the past seven months for financial reasons. Iowa Health Care Association president and C-E-O Brent Willet says like any industry, nursing homes face rising operating costs -- but cannot raise daily and monthly rates because those are set by the government for Medicare and Medicaid patients. Willet says it means families and patients seeking long term care have fewer options. At least 45 percent of Iowa nursing homes are limiting or freezing admissions due to a lack of staff according to a recent survey by Willet’s organization. He made his comments during Friday’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa P-B-S.