(Iowa City, IA) -- A judge for the U-S. Court of Appeals has upheld a ruling that the University of Iowa violated the Constitutional rights of the Christian student group InterVarsity. The ruling says the university's deregistering of religious groups was clearly unconstitutional and treated religious groups differently under the school's Human Rights Policy. The decision upheld a 2019 court case that also found that U-I faith groups had the right to choose their leadership based on the individuals' religious beliefs.
(Montezuma, IA) -- A hearing on a motion for a new trial for the man convicted of murdering University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts will be held July 27th. The hearing will come after a judge ruled against the request of Cristhian Bahena Rivera's attorneys for information on two other cases they say could be linked to Tibbetts' death. The judge says the request made in a hearing last Thursday would be a fishing expedition.
(Washington, IA) -- The Washington fire chief says a gas leak and a lit cigarette are to blame for a deadly house explosion there in January. The chief says a gas leak filled a confined space in the home and it ignited when someone in the home lit a cigarette. The source of the gas is no known. Sixty-eight-year-old George Carpenter was injured in the explosion and died in the hospital three days later. A second person in the home was injured.
(Shenandoah, IA) -- Pella Windows and Doors plans to move some of its production work from Illinois to its plant in Shenandoah. That change means the company plans to hire an additional 120 workers in southwest Iowa. Production of the wooden double-hung windows has been done in Macomb, Illinois. Pella is getting a forgivable 200-thousand dollar loan to help cover the cost of the move. The company says it plans to spend more than five-and-a-half million dollars on the project. The new jobs are expected to pay at least 20-dollars, 58-cents an hour.