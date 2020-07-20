(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 661 new positive test results for COVID-19. State health officials say a “significant number” of tests weren’t reported over the weekend due to a backlog in the electronic reporting system. Although the state files a formal report each day at 10:00 a-m, the numbers are expected to be updated on the COVID-19 website until they are current. Officials say 38-thousand-564 positive cases have been confirmed in Iowa since the outbreak began. Seven additional deaths runs the state’s toll to 792.
(Coralville, IA) -- A corrections officer at the Coralville Correctional Facility is recovering from minor injuries after an attack last week. The Iowa Department of Corrections says an inmate became aggressive Friday at about 7:00 p-m, hitting the officer several times with his fist and trying to choke the officer. Other staff members rushed in to help and broke up the altercation. The inmate’s name hasn’t been released, but he had no injuries. The officer was able to remain on the job.
(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankeny police identify the man involved in a four-hour standoff with authorities as 60-year-old Jesse Krueger. He has been charged with making a threat of terrorism. Krueger had just been released from jail Friday after shooting off a handgun from his balcony earlier in the week. When he got home to his apartment, he told a friend he was suicidal – so the friend called 9-1-1. While the friend was still on the phone, Krueger told dispatchers he had a bomb. Nearby apartments were evacuated and three or four gunshots were heard as they waited outside. Eventually, a Suburban Emergency Response Team was set in and he was taken into custody without resisting.
(Terre Haute, IN) -- Iowa mass murderer Dustin Honken was executed at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana last Friday. Families of two of his five victims were present. Honken’s lawyer said his client had been “redeemed” while he was behind bars, repenting for the crimes he committed. Honken was the third federal prisoner executed last week. The 52-year-old former meth dealer became the first Iowan in more than 50 years to be put to death by authorities.