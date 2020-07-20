Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.