(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Relatives have set up a fundraiser to create a trust fund for the nine-year-old boy who survived the shootings at a state park that killed his parents and younger sister. State investigators say Sarah Schmidt, her husband Tyler and their six-year-old daughter Lula of Cedar Falls were killed Friday morning while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green shared in a Facebook post that nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt had “survived the attack and was safe.” A cousin of the family set up a go-fund-me account for the boy, and by Sunday evening more than 163-thousand dollars had been donated. The suspected shooter was a 23-year-old from Nebraska who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park, some distance from the campground.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The rules for collecting unemployment in Iowa changed this month -- going from 26 weeks to 16 weeks before the unemployment benefits end. Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend says it’s too early to know if that has had an impact yet as July Third was the first date under the new limit. The June unemployment rate fell to the level we saw before the pandemic hit. Critics say cutting back the time benefits are paid will hurt some Iowans. Townsend disagrees, saying “no one in Iowa needs to be unemployed for 26 weeks.”
(Pocahontas, IA) -- Thousands of people are leaving Ida Grove this (Monday) morning, headed to Pocahontas in day two of the RAGBRAI -- the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. It’s the first time Pocahontas has been an overnight stop on the route and Mayor Jada Hallberg says there’s a lot of excitement building in the community. Entertainment on the main stage in Pocahontas will start at Two P-M. RAGBRAI’s route today (Monday) covers just over 71 miles. Riders will pass through Galva, Schaller, Nemaha, Newell and Fonda before reaching Pocahontas. RAGBRAI will wrap up in Lansing on Saturday.
(Ames, IA) -- An Iowa State University professor is creating a podcast that tracks the subjects of letters written to the host of the popular syndicated radio program “American Top 40.” Emma Murray says she got the idea for a podcast while traveling to Council Bluffs listing to a rerun of the program in 2018. That rerun featured a 1983 letter from a Cedar Rapids woman, who Murray was able to track down. Murray and her students are creating a database featuring the “Dear Casey” letters that aired on the broadcast. The first podcast in this series will go on Dear-Casey-dot-org in late August.