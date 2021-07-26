(Windsor Heights, IA) -- A Windsor Heights man is facing numerous charges -- including three counts of attempted murder of a police officer -- after a domestic incident this weekend. Police say 37-year-old Brandon Davis fired shots into surrounding houses in the Des Moines suburb and two police vehicles were also hit Saturday evening. Davis was arrested and is being held in the Polk County Jail.
(Ames, IA) -- A second former Marshalltown school teacher who was accused of sexual exploitation has apparently taken his own life. Marshalltown police say they were serving a search warrant in connection to their investigation at a home in Ames when officers heard a gunshot come from inside the home and found a man in the basement dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Twenty-six-year-old Mark Esquivel was charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee and resigned. Police have not identified Esquivel as the victim of the Ames shooting -- but the school district did release a statement on the former staff member’s death. Former teacher Adam Edgington of Nevada was found dead in his car on July 8th after also being charged with having inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old student.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Newton native will take over the top job for the union that represents a majority of state employees. Rick Eilandar was elected as the next president of AFSCME (Affs-me) Council 61 at their weekend convention. Eilandar has been a union representative with the council since 2006, and most recently was an organizer working with locals and bargaining units to expand the reach of the union in their workplaces. He replaces Danny Homan who had been president of the union for the past 16 years. Eilandar joined the union in 1994 as a jailer and then chief jailer with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Department of Corrections in 1996 at the Newton Correctional Facility.
(Sac City, IA) -- Thousands of bike riders headed out from Le Mars in extreme heat on the first day of RAGBRAI. They ended the first day of the trek across the state Sunday in Sac City. Riders will ride to Fort Doge today (Monday) on the second day of the ride -- and temperatures are not expected to be any cooler.