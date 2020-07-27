(Undated) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden tells members of the Iowa Democratic party the nation is dealing with multiple crises all at the same time. Biden provided a recorded message as the keynote speaker at a fundraiser last weekend. He told party members the U-S needs leadership that “recognizes the real threat of this pandemic and doesn’t just wave a white flag of surrender.” Biden acknowledged Iowa’s critical status as a battleground state for the November election. The most recent poll shows Iowa is nearly tied between Biden and President Trump.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A group of Iowa landowners is worried some proposed rules changes would let renewable energy projects take their land. They have reached out to the Iowa Utilities Board with dozens of letters expressing their worries about those companies using eminent domain. The board says it has received about 550 public comments so far. Some groups say it isn’t likely that those projects would qualify for eminent domain under Iowa law, but there are no safeguards in place. Local leaders say decisions like that shouldn’t be made by the Iowa Utilities Board.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- Authorities in Fort Dodge are trying to determine how a fatal fire started Sunday afternoon. Fire crews found an unresponsive woman inside the burning apartment structure shortly after 2:00 p-m. She died and her body has been taken to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office. Her name hasn’t been released. First responders say smoke was coming from the apartment as they drove up. A resident of the apartment building made the first call to 9-1-1 dispatchers.
(Norfolk, NE) -- Norfolk police say they think the man suspected of killing a woman last Friday may be in the Sioux City area. The woman’s name hasn’t been released. She was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and died during surgery. Investigators say Deshawn Gleaton Junior had left the scene before officers arrived. His car was found later near the village of Jackson. He’s facing possible charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two other felonies. He had been serving prison time for domestic assault and the dead woman was the victim in those cases.