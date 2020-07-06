(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed 321 new COVID-19 cases. State health officials say 31-thousand-243 positive cases have been confirmed statewide since the outbreak began earlier this year. The death toll remains at 721 since there were no new deaths through Sunday’s report. So far, 508 of the deaths involved Iowans who had pre-existing health conditions. More than half – 382 – of the deaths were among people at long-term care facilities. Forty-three patients are still in intensive care.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police say excessive speed was a significant contributing factor to a one-car accident Sunday that has left four people dead and one seriously injured. No names have been released and all of the victims were in their early 20s. Investigators say the vehicle went out of control, crossed the roadway from side-to-side, then slammed into a tree and caught on fire. The accident happened near Water Works Park in Des Moines at about 2:25 a-m. A 22-year-old woman was pulled from the wreckage and is reported to be in serious condition in a Des Moines hospital.
(Corning, IA) -- Iowa authorities say an 18-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting incident last May has been taken into custody. Shannon Travion Pope is charged with attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He’s being held on a half-million-dollar bail. A second man, 22-year-old Fabrece Jamar Bower Turner has been in jail for nearly two months for the May 6th shooting. Police say they believe the crime is gang-related. Pope is being held in the Adams County Jail.
(Bloomfield, IA) -- The Davis County Sheriff’s Office says a 26-year-old man lit a firework with a short fuse and it exploded, causing extremely serious hand injuries. The man’s name hasn’t been released. He was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. Emergency responders say the accident happened in the Amish community near Bloomfield. The man was treated for his injuries and has since returned home.