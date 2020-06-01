(Des Moines, IA) -- The Polk County Board of Supervisors instituted a county-wide curfew that began Sunday at 9:00 p-m and lasted through 5:00 a-m today (Monday) in response to repeated protests and violence connected to the death of the man in Minneapolis who died as police took him into custody. The curfew came as a protest that started out peaceful turned violent Saturday -- with protestors damaging Des Moines patrol cars and throwing rocks and objects at police. Police fired tear gas to break up the crowd and there were multiple arrests reported before things broke up. Another protest happened at the Iowa State Capitol building, then a protest broke out Sunday at a local mall in Des Moines. Windows were broken out in stores in and around the mall. There was a peaceful protest at a Des Moines park where no problems were reported.
(Hiawatha, IA) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says one person died and three were injured in a shooting Saturday night at a Hiawatha mobile home park. Officers were called to the Sunset Village Mobile Home Park around 11:40 on a disturbance call. The D-C-I says they found four people with gunshot wounds -- including 31-year-old Joshua Lathrop of Hiawatha -- who was dead. The three wounded were treated and sent to local hospitals. The D-C-I has not released any other information on what led to the shooting.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reports six more deaths from COVID-19 runs the state’s total to 533. Laboratory testing found 349 additional positive cases as of Sunday. The Iowa total of positive test results has reached 19-thousand-484. Sunday was the first time the I-D-P-H reported more than five thousand people had been tested in a single day. Eleven thousand patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered. Health officials say 341 people are still hospitalized for treatment of the virus.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police have identified the 19-year-old man shot to death Saturday morning. Officers responded to a report of shots fired found Robert Lee Trey Freeman suffering gunshot wounds at 8:27 a-m. Emergency responders worked on him for a time, then he was transported to MercyOne Medical Center. Doctors weren’t able to save him and he died shortly after 9:00 a-m. Police say this is the city’s 11th homicide of 2020.