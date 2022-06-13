(Mondamin, IA) -- A former western Iowa teacher has been arrested and charged with indecent contact with half a dozen students. Benjamin Work, a teacher in the West Harrison School District in Mondamin resigned from his job earlier this month. He was arrested Friday and charged with five counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee, five counts of lascivious conduct with a minor and two counts of indecent contact with a child. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says investigators found Work had acted inappropriately with six students -- all under the age of 18 -- during this past school year.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says she’ll continue to push to give taxpayer support to parents who send their children to private schools. During a speech at the Iowa G-O-P’s state convention this weekend, Reynolds aired a litany of complaints about public schools, including “Drag shows for young kids, pornographic books in school libraries,” and “elementary school lessons on pronouns.” Reynolds said it has to stop and her administration is going to make sure that every parent has a choice in their child’s education. The group One Iowa Action issued a statement a few hours later, saying the governor's remarks were inflammatory and targeting L-G-T-B-Q youth. The Iowa Democratic Party will hold its state convention Saturday in Des Moines.
(Muscatine, IA) -- Two aging ambulances from the eastern Iowa town of Muscatine will soon be helping carry the wounded in a war zone overseas. Three Muscatine firefighters drove the ambulances to Chicago last week for shipment to Ukraine. The surplus ambulances each have more than 250-thousand miles on them, so they no longer meet standards for service in the U-S. Muscatine city spokesman Kevin Jenison says Ukrainian first responders are “losing an average of seven ambulances a day due to the Russian attack so it’s a need that needs to be filled.” Jenison says the ambulances will be taken by truck from Chicago to Philadelphia, then loaded onto a cargo plane that’s bound for Ukraine.
(Ames, IA) -- Beef producers in Iowa and New York are in the midst of a burger battle. Kylie Peterson, spokeswoman for the Iowa Beef Industry Council, says it’s “just a fun way to put together two states that have a similar goal and that is to promote beef.” Over the past few months, Iowans got the chance to vote on their favorite burgers, as did New Yorkers. The winners of the respective state contests are now going head-to-head, or bun-to-bun. Peterson says there’s no prize involved, just “bragging rights.” The contest ends tonight (Monday) and Iowans can vote on the website I-A-beef-dot-org.