(Waterloo, IA) -- An Iowa man is going to federal prison for 15 months for threatening a member of congress. Fifty-seven-year-old Kenneth Dean Brown of Waterloo admitted he called the office of New York Congressman Jerry Nadler and told a staff assistant the Democrat was going to be assassinated. Brown pleaded guilty last December to transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce. He made the call December 18th, 2019. Nadler was an impeachment manager in the U-S House of Representatives for former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial.
(Cleark Lake, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it has found no sewer leak in Clear Lake -- despite many complaints that reported a strong sewer-like odor around the lake. The Clear Lake Sanitary District reached out to the D-N-R last week after receiving the complaints. The investigation involved checking flow data and other records, and inspecting both wastewater lift stations located on the north shore. Inspectors found everything to be working properly with no reports of any leaks or sewer-like odors. D-N-R staff did report a significant amount of decaying aquatic vegetation, primarily Curly Leaf Pondweed, along the north shore -- and a Blue Green Algae bloom -- which is potentially could cause the sewer-like odors. Routine water sampling verified there is not a sewer leak in Clear Lake.
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- The University of Northern Iowa’s Green Iowa AmeriCorps program has received its third straight federal grant. Program manager, Carmen Finken says they focus on environmental service projects like home weatherization, with a primary target of vulnerable populations in need that are looking to say money on their utility bills. They also have partnerships with Practical Farmers in Ames and with the City of Oskaloosa for water quality projects. Finken says the one-point-one million dollar federal grant this year is the largest they've ever received and is spread over three years. She says that will allow them to expand to more cities in the state. Finken says they are looking to hire 68 people for 11-month positions at greeniowaamericorps.org.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Today (Monday) marks the start of PanCAN Action Week as pancreatic cancer survivors and advocates work to raise awareness about the world's deadliest form of cancer, and to raise more federal funds for research. Beth Day of Urbandale, a seven-year pancreatic cancer survivor, says they usually go to Washington D-C to lobby lawmakers in person, but due to the pandemic, they'll be making their case by phone. She says they’re calling it “Voices in Action.” Day says there's an urgent need for more research funding to develop better treatment options as well as an early detection method to help change patient outcomes. She says 450 Iowans will die from pancreatic cancer every year.