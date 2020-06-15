(Des Moines, IA) -- Republicans who control both houses of the Iowa Legislature have voted to establish a 24-hour waiting period for abortions performed in the state. The Iowa Supreme Court ruled two years ago that a 72-hour waiting period was unconstitutional. Republican Representative Shannon Lundgren, from Peosta, says the 24-hour waiting period may provide an opportunity for the courts to "rectify the terrible situation that they've created here in our state." Republican Governor Kim Reynolds has now appointed a majority of the justices in the Iowa Supreme Court. It raises the possibility the court might overturn the 2018 ruling that has essentially blocked all legislative attempts to restrict access to abortion. Senator Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel, says the bill sends a clear message to the Iowa Supreme Court that ruling there's a fundamental right in Iowa's constitution to abortion is a gross misuse of the power of the gavel. Senator Liz Mathis (MATH-iss), a Democrat from Cedar Rapids, says the money the state has spent litigating the abortion issue would be better spent elsewhere. All but one Democrat in the legislature voted against the bill.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Lawmakers worked through Saturday night to approve a budget agreement and finish up business in the 2020 session that was delayed for several weeks by the coronavirus pandemic. Republican leaders agreed to a nearly seven billion dollar state budget that does not change much from last year as revenue is expected to take a hit from the economic fallout of the pandemic. The budget included a typical increase for Medicaid and a cut to Iowa’s public universities. Republicans also approved some changes to absentee voting that Democrats say could restrict access to mail-in voting. A constitutional amendment to restore felon voting rights failed to advance.
(Undated) -- Iowa's two major political parties held remote conventions this weekend. Iowa Republican Party delegates cast paper ballots to conduct party business, with results to be announced later in the month. The Iowa Democratic Party used online voting and paper ballots -- and announced its final slate of national convention delegates Saturday. Iowa Democratic Party chairman Mark Smith says having hundreds gather in person for a state convention just wasn't feasible in a pandemic. State conventions serve as the kick-off for the General Election campaign, giving activists a chance to hear directly from their party's candidates and officeholders. The Republican Party of Iowa will report the results of its balloting and its national convention delegate slate in late June.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The University of Iowa confirms that junior defensive back Jack Koerner was injured in a watercraft accident at Lake of the Ozarks Friday at approximately 6:30 p-m. Koerner was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A Missouri Highway Patrol report says Koerner was one of five people involved in the accident that happened when the jet ski he was on with another man ran into the side of a boat. Koerner had completed the first week of voluntary workouts with his Hawkeye teammates and was at the Lake of the Ozarks with his father, Gary, for a father-son weekend along with other West Des Moines families. Koerner graduated from Dowling Catholic High School and walked on to the Iowa football team. He earned the starting free safety job this past season.