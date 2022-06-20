(Webster City, IA) -- Forecasters say another heat wave is going to hit Iowa this week and with tomorrow (Tuesday) only being the first day of summer, plenty of hot days are ahead. Carla Johnson, a nurse at Van Diest (DEEST) Medical Center in Webster City, says their emergency room is already seeing patients suffering from heat-related illnesses, some with body temperatures up to 106 degrees. Some of us may be more susceptible to injuries from the heat than others. Johnson says, “children up to four years of age (are) at greatest risk for heat-related illnesses, along with folks that are 65 and older, folks that are overweight, and then people that are ill or if they’re on certain medications." Heat exhaustion can worsen to become heat stroke, which is when the body starts to shut down important systems.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Deidre DeJear is the Iowa the Democratic Party’s nominee for governor and will face Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds in November. DeJear (DEED-ruh duh-JEER), told fellow party members in Des Moines this weekend they can win from the top of the ticket all the way down. DeJear also introduced Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker as her Lieutenant Governor running mate. Van Lancker is in the middle of his fourth term as Clinton County’s top election official. He lost his bid for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state in the June Seventh Primary.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has signed into law the bill to revamp Iowa’s can and bottle deposit law. The bill increases the handling fees for redemption centers from one to three cents and authorizes the creation of mobile redemption centers. The bill also allows stores to opt out of taking back bottles and cans.
(Des Moines, IA) -- There won’t be any new casino licenses issued in Iowa for at least two years. Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bill Friday that places a two-year moratorium on any new casinos. Organizers in Linn County had hoped to win a casino license for a facility in Cedar Rapids. The operators of casinos in Riverside and Waterloo opposed a casino in Cedar Rapids, saying it would take away some of their revenue. Linn County casino supporters will now have to wait until 2024 to try again.