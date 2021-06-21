(Sigourney, IA) -- An explosion in southeastern Iowa has sent four people to the hospital with injuries – three of them children. The blast happened Friday afternoon at 4:00 p-m in Sigourney. The Keokuk Sheriff’s Office reports the cause of the explosion hasn’t been determined. Six-year-old Patrick Otte and three children – ages eight, 11, and 14 – were taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of the severe burns they had experience. The F-B-I has joined local officials in the investigation.
(Fargo, ND) -- A Minnesota man has been arrested and charged with stealing dozens of golf carts in seven states, including Iowa. Nathan Rodney Nelson has made an initial appearance in federal court. He was reportedly taken into custody in Georgia while trying to steal golf carts there. Investigators say the man took at least 63 golf carts. The investigation reportedly started more than two years ago in North Dakota. The federal authorities got involved because Nelson is accused of transporting the stolen carts across state lines. Authorities say the value of the stolen carts is more than 280-thousand dollars.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Ankeny man who accidentally shot his girlfriend to death has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Donault Logan entered a guilty plea in May to a charge of involuntary manslaughter. He was 18 years old last August when investigators say he accidentally shot 17-year-old Mia Holmes in a hotel room. Logan admitted he was there to sell marijuana. The victim’s unborn child was also killed.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The approval rating for U-S Senator Joni Ernst is on the upswing. The latest Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa Poll gives the Republican a 46-percent job approval, versus 42-percent who disapprove. That represents a rebound from her March polling numbers. Poll takers spoke to 807 adult Iowans last week. Two-thirds of those polled said it is time to replace veteran Republican U-S Senator Chuck Grassley.