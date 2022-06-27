(Des Moines, IA) -- Crowds gathered in many cities over the past three days to protest the end of nationwide abortion rights. Kathleen Murrin -- who attended a protest in Des Moines -- had an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fetus attaches somewhere beside the main uterus cavity and can threaten the mother’s life. says she’s heartbroken and furious over Friday’s ruling. In Cedar Rapids, an abortion rights protester was injured Friday night when a pick-up drove through the pedestrian cross walk. Other protesters took photos of the license plate. Cedar Rapids police have interviewed the driver.
(Washington, DC) -- Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines and Republican Senator Joni Ernst voted for the bipartisan gun bill President Biden signed into law. The rest of Iowa’s congressional delegation opposed it. Republican Congresswomen Ashley Hinson of Marion and Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa -- as well as Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull -- opposed the bill, as did Senator Chuck Grassley. All expressed concern it does not provide adequate due process rights when it comes to confiscating guns from people considered a threat to themselves or others. Meanwhile, Ernst says the new law does not place new restrictions on law-abiding gun owners. Axne says the bill will make schools safer, but doesn't go far enough.
(Davenport, IA) -- Iowa may not be at the top of the list of cruise ship destinations -- but hundreds of people will be visiting on Mississippi River cruises this year. Steve Ahrens is the executive officer of the Riverfront Improvement Commission in Davenport, which greets the passengers during stops. He says, “here they are having sort of that Mark Twain-esque kind of experience -- and a little bit of that whole that Midwest, nice kind of hospitality that goes with it.” The American Cruise Line has been traveling the Mississippi for 15 years, and its American Melody boat made its first stop along Davenport’s riverfront Sunday. The Viking Cruise Line is starting its first North American trips on the Mississippi River later this year.
(Ames, IA) -- Work will begin tonight (Monday) on the final portion of a long-awaited bridge that will benefit thousands of football fans on game days in Ames. The East Gateway Bridge over University Boulevard will allow fans to cross the roadway to Jack Trice Stadium from the parking areas east of the stadium. John Harvey with Iowa State University’s facilities management team says they will close the roadway to traffic and install a steel truss overhead connecting two towers. They will then install the bridge deck. The project costs ten-million-dollar dollars and will also benefit motorists who won’t have to stop for pedestrians crossing the road.