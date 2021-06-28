(Lake Ahquabi, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hoping an autopsy will give them more clues in the identity of a body found in Lake Ahquabi. The body was found around 10:00 a-m floating about 20 yards from shore in the swimming area. D-N-R Parks staff and the Warren County Sheriff's Office deputies brought the body ashore. They say it appears the body is that of an adult male and foul play isn’t suspected. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy. The victim hasn’t been identified.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Supreme Court has found that Casey’s General Stores largely complied with state law, but two of the four people it fired were wrongly terminated. The convenience store chain’s employee drug testing program was being challenged. The suit was filed by four former workers who had been employed at the company’s Ankeny warehouse. Three of the four failed a random drug test and the other wasn’t able to provide a sufficient sample for testing. The four challenged their terminations in court.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A 37-year-old Des Moines man is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and interference with official acts with a dangerous weapon after a 12-hour weekend standoff. Police were called to David Harbold's residence Friday on the report of gunfire. Harbold was barricaded in the home but came out after negotiating with police. Des Moines Police says that two neighboring homes were struck by gunfire in the early morning hours. There were no injuries.
(Denison, IA) -- The search for a girl who walked away from her home in Crawford County Friday evening ended successfully. Law officers started a search for six-year-old Mackenzie Godden of Denison. All of the fire departments in Crawford County helped in the search, along with drones from the Crawford County Emergency Management Agency, and dogs from the sheriff's office. Godden was found safe at approximately 4:00 p-m Saturday. The Division of Criminal Investigation is continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.