(Des Moines, IA) -- A 27-year-old Des Moines man faces murder charges after the weekend discovery of a dead body. Police say a man was leaving his job at the train yard Saturday night when he made the discovery. He says he honked his horn a few times, but there was no response – then, when he got close, he realized the person might be dead and he called authorities. After interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence all night, Andrew James Hall was taken into custody. He’s being held in the Polk County Jail.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 495 new COVID-19 cases, as of Sunday. That brings the state’s total to 28-thousand-430 positive test results since the coronavirus pandemic began. There were no weekend deaths attributed to the virus and more than 17-thousand-500 Iowans have recovered. Nearly 296 thousand people have been tested for the coronavirus. There have been 704 deaths in Iowa.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports an early Sunday shooting has left one dead and two wounded. Deputies were called to the Karma Bar just before 2:00 a-m when the bar’s staff asked for help dispersing a crowd of about 500 people. Twenty-nine-year-old Sir William Bekish of Des Moines died from a head wound. Forty-year-old Tamekia Crow and 33-year-old Telisha Young, both of Des Moines, were injured. Crow and Young were treated at a hospital and released.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Witnesses tell investigators with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office a man who was fishing tried to swim a short distance in the Martin Marietta Quarry, but he went under and didn’t resurface. The man’s body was found about 90 minutes later. His name hasn’t been released. The Cedar Rapids, Mount Vernon and Ely fire departments conducted the search. They received support from the Ely Area Ambulance Service.