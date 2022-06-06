(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa National Guard has confirmed the 33-year-old gunman who killed two young women outside an Ames church was a sergeant in the Guard and one of his victims had been in the Guard since 2019. Twenty-two-year-old Eden Montang was a mortuary affairs specialist with an Iowa National Guard battalion based in Boone. Johnathan Whitlach, a human resources specialist in the same unit, had been in the Guard for nearly seven years. The Story County Sheriff said last Friday that Montang recently ended a relationship with Whitlach, and he had been arrested days before the shooting and charged with harassing her at work. Authorities say Whitlach shot Montang and 21-year-old Vivian Flores, then himself outside of Cornerstone Church in Ames.
(Grinnell, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says the shooting in Ames shows places where large groups gather need to develop plans to deal with an active shooter situation. Reynolds says, “we need to work with churches,” and she says, “we’re going to have to work with different organizations that host large groups to make sure that they have a plan in place and that they’re looking for early warning signs.” Democrats, including Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne, say it’s time to address gun violence and enact measures like the ones President Biden outlined in a national address Thursday night.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Iowa Board of Regents has approved making the Iowa Center for School Mental Health a permanent part of the University of Iowa’s College of Education. The center was launched about a year ago with a combination of 20 million dollars in federal pandemic relief and state funds. Allison Bruhn -- the center’s interim director -- says there are long-term impacts if students don’t get the support they need, since at least half of Americans with mental health difficulties began struggling before the age of 14. The Iowa Center for School Mental Health is offering training to teachers and conducting research in Iowa schools to figure out what approaches work best to address students’ needs. University of Iowa officials say they started getting calls for help from parents and educators the day after Governor Reynolds announced the center’s existence during a news conference.
(Des Moines, IA) -- There are two statewide races in tomorrow’s Primary election for Iowa’s U-S Senate seat. Republican Chuck Grassley is seeking an eighth term in the U-S Senate, and Jim Carlin, a state senator from Sioux City, is running against Grassley in the G-O-P Primary. Three candidates are running in the Democratic Party’s U-S Senate Primary -- Democrat Mike Franken, a retired Navy admiral; Abby Finkenauer, a former Iowa congresswoman; and Glenn Hurst, a physician from Minden. Hurst plans to watch Primary Election returns at home with his family, Finkenaur will host supporters at an event tomorrow night in Cedar Rapids, and Franken is holding a Primary Election Night event in Des Moines.