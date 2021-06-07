(Iowa City, IA) -- A police report indicates it's possible the man charged with killing an Iowa State Patrol sergeant in April may have instigated the confrontation. Grundy Center reserve police officer Cody Niehaus says he recognized Michael Lang when he sped past him, believed that Lang was angry with him, and was trying to entice him to conduct a traffic stop. Niehaus had cited Lang for trespassing a few days before. The officer says he hesitated but decided to try to stop Lang. The incident started on Grundy Center’s Main Street April 9th and ended with a standoff and a shooting that left Sergeant Jim Smith dead.
(Davenport, IA) -- An Iowa judge has rejected a motion for a mistrial in the first-degree murder conviction of Cristhian Bahena Rivera. The motion was filed after defense attorneys found out that a witness for the prosecution had watched the live-stream coverage of the trial. Bahena River was found guilty last week of the murder of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. The judge responded that neither side had requested a sequestration order and it was determined that no prejudice resulted from the witness viewing the broadcast.
(Moravia, IA) -- When emergency responders arrived at Rathbun Lake Friday they found boaters administering C-P-R to a 79-year-old man. Witnesses say they say the man fishing from a boat, then a few minutes later they spotted him floating in the water. The apparent accident happened at about 1:45 p-m at the Island View Boat Ramp in Appanoose County. The man died before he could be taken to a hospital. His name hasn’t been released. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.
(Dubuque, IA) -- As a convicted felon, 30-year-old Derrick Damon Timmons of Dubuque wasn’t allowed to possess a firearm legally. He has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his involvement in a shootout with another man on New Year’s Day 2020. Timmons was originally charged with attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. While Dubuque police were investigating a report of shots being fired that day, Darrin Heard showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Witnesses say Timmons opened fire after someone shot at him – and that’s when Heard was wounded.