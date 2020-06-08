(Des Moines, IA) -- A Senate committee has advanced a priority from what Governor Kim Reynolds has called her "Second Chance" agenda -- a proposed constitutional amendment to automatically restore a released felon's voting rights. Senator Amy Sinclair, a Republican from Allerton, says she believes in second chances, but she urged her colleagues to vote against the proposal. She says forgiveness is admirable but asked if a debt to our society can ever truly be repaid by a prison sentence when a life has been taken, or a child's innocence be stolen. Sinclair's passionate speech began with a reference to her "personal experiences" as a crime victim. Senator Tony Bisignano (biz-ihg-NAH-noh), a Democrat from Des Moines, began speaking a few moments later and started with condolences to Sinclair, followed by an argument for giving paroled felons the right to vote. The proposed constitutional amendment is now eligible for debate in the full Senate next week.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz says he has spoken to several former players to discuss alleged racial disparities within the program. An independent review of the strength and conditioning program is underway and longtime strength coach Chris Doyle has been placed on administrative leave after several former Hawkeyes players made accusations on social media. Ferentz is putting together an advisory committee of former players in the hopes problems like this don't go undetected. Doyle released a statement on Sunday saying there have been statements about his behavior that are not true and that he does not make racist comments and does not tolerate anyone who does.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Protest marches over the death of Minnesota man while in police custody continued in the state this weekend -- including a march to the Iowa State Capitol and a march in Iowa City. Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City was vandalized with spray paint, as was the statue of Hawkeye legend Nile Kinnick. Some of the vandalism singled out football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who was put on administrative leave Saturday pending an investigation following claims of ‘racial disparities’ by former Hawkeye players. Volunteers later tuned out to help clean up the vandalism.
(Waterloo, IA) -- A 39-year-old Waterloo woman has been sentenced to probation for causing an infant’s overdose death. Amanda Roena Leonard-Hellum was trying to adopt the two-year-old child when it got sick. She was driving from Waterloo to Des Moines to visit her boyfriend last year when the child died. Leonard-Hellum was originally charged with child endangerment causing death, but the charge was reduced by prosecutors as a part of a plea agreement to felony neglect of a dependent person.